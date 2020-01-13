Da a conocer a los nominados al Oscar 2020

Esta mañana de lunes se han dado a conocer la lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2020 en donde la película con más nominaciones es Joker de Todd Phillips, con 11 candidaturas, le siguen El Irlandés de Scorsese, Úrase una vez en… Hollywood de Quentin Tarantino, y 1917 de Sam Mendes, con 10 nominaciones cada una.

Como ya se ha hecho costumbre los mexicanos no se quedan fuera de las nominaciones, por lo que en esta ocasión en la categoría de Mejor Vestuario se encuentra la diseсadora mexicana, Mayes C. Rubeo por su trabajo en la película Jojo Rabbit dirigida por Taika Waititi.

Mientras que en la categoría de Mejor Fotografía esta el fotógrafo cinematográfico Rodrigo Prieto por su trabajo en The Irishman de Martín Scorsese.

La entrega para la edición 92 de los Premios de la Academia que se llevarán a cabo el próximo domingo 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles y por segundo año la ceremonia no contará con anfitrión.

Aquí la lista completa:

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917″

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

DIRECTOR:

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917″

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL:

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

ACTOR SECUNDARIO:

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”

ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

MÚSICA ORIGINAL SCORE:

“Joker”“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”“1917″

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO:

“Brotherhood”“

Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”“A Sister”

CORTO ANIMADO:

“Dcera”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

MEZCLA DE SONIDO:

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917″

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

EDICION DE SONIDO:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”“1917″

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

EDICIÓN:

“1917″

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Captain Marvel”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Knives Out”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”“Rocketman”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

DIEÑO DE VESTUARIO:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

MEJOR EDICION:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Todd Phillips y Scott Silver, “Joker”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

GUION ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “1917″

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA:

“Corpus Chisti”

“Honeyland”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

DOCUMENTAL CORTO:

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

DOCUMENTAL:

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

PELÍCULA ANIMADA:

“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

CANCION ORIGINAL:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” de “Toy Story 4″

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” de “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” de“Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” de “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up” de “Harriet”

EFECTOS VISUAL:

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917″

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO:

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917″

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION:

The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917″

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Foto Oscar